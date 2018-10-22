Gideon Okeke Talks about His AMAA Nomination

Gideon Okeke believes his nomination for the Best supporting actor male, isn't just another nomination but tells how relevant he is in the African movie industry.

The Tinsel star made this known in Kigali ahead of the 2018 African Movie Academy Movie awards holding in Kigali, Rwanda today, Saturday October 20, 2018.

Speaking exclusively to Pulse, Gideon said, "It's my first AMAA nomination and I am 12 years old in the business. someone said to me, it's about that time and no time is a better time because anytime is a good time."

Continuing, he said, "My expectations with the awards and even the nomination is that is always a honour to be recognised and moreso, when you are recognised by practitioners of the business.

Gideon Okeke. (Pulse)

"The category in which I was nominated is a jury based, so when you are recognised by the people that matters in the industry or industry colleagues, it tells that your cursor is strong and you are doing great.

"I am not aversed to not saying that I am aversed to public voting but it's more juice when your colleagues love or judge what you do," he said

On his expectations for the awards ceremony, Okeke said, "For expectations, I would love to see a more pan African film industry than a Nollywood, Rwandan film industry, and that is why AMAA is going to Rwanda, Malawi and South Africa with the hope and aim that one day, we would all converge telling the African story collectively. You know, our story should be more pan African than a sectionalised Nollywood, Rwanda or Malwaian film industry.

The scenerey out here in Kigali is dope and I'm just wondering with the Nollywood and Kigali romance, when will we open cameras and start telling the stories here. I mean Hotel Rwanda is such a powerful film and I saw it recently just to put things in perspectives because I am in Rwanda. So, my question is when will we open cameras to become more pan African, people who made such efforts are Kunle Afolayan with his films and several other filmmakers as well but hey, it's a good feeling all through," he said.

Gideon Okeke is nominated in the same category alongside Lionel Newton for the movie, Pop Lock 'N' Roll; Akah Nani for the movie, Banana Island Ghost; Richard Lukunku for his role in Lucky Specials; and Seun Ajayi for his role in Ojukokoro.