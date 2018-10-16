Avance Media Announces Inaugural 2018 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

With the power and influence popular online portals have assumed globally, leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has launched an annual research ranking dubbed Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers to unveil the faces behind the most read and popular blogs owned and run by Ghanaians.

The ranking which features bloggers from diverse sectors such as entertainment, lifestyle, education, fashion, technology, health, relationship and others is intended to annually feature Ghanaian bloggers whose blogs have distinguished themselves as a source of credible information, education & entertainment according to the MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah. He further stated that; beyond serving as netizen ambassadors of Ghana, these individuals’ blogs must also be devoid of fake news and the propagation of negative propaganda.

According to the 2018 ranking, founder of www.ghpage.com , Toni Kusi ranked as the most influential blogger claiming the top spot.

With the ranking featuring a limited number of females, Jemila Abdulai of www.circumspete.com emerged as the most influential female blogger and number 32 on the overall ranking.

Using estimated traffic data & social media influence as key indicators for the ranking, the research also unveiled Ameyaw Debrah as the most followed blogger across Social Media and also on twitter.

Fashionghana.com run by Nana Tamakloe leads as the most followed blog on Facebook with www.nkonkonsa.com also run by Eugene Osafo-Nkansah as the followed blog on Instagram.

In furthering their pursuit to support bloggers, Avance Media will in March 2019 convene the first edition of the Ghana Bloggers Summit, an initiative which will bring bloggers together to network, share and learn among themselves to project a good image of Ghana. More information on the summit is available via www.avancemedia.org/bloggers19

Below are the 2018 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers and their blogs