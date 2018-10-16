modernghana logo

General News

Avance Media Announces Inaugural 2018 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

Avance Media
With the power and influence popular online portals have assumed globally, leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has launched an annual research ranking dubbed Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers to unveil the faces behind the most read and popular blogs owned and run by Ghanaians.

The ranking which features bloggers from diverse sectors such as entertainment, lifestyle, education, fashion, technology, health, relationship and others is intended to annually feature Ghanaian bloggers whose blogs have distinguished themselves as a source of credible information, education & entertainment according to the MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah. He further stated that; beyond serving as netizen ambassadors of Ghana, these individuals’ blogs must also be devoid of fake news and the propagation of negative propaganda.

According to the 2018 ranking, founder of www.ghpage.com , Toni Kusi ranked as the most influential blogger claiming the top spot.

With the ranking featuring a limited number of females, Jemila Abdulai of www.circumspete.com emerged as the most influential female blogger and number 32 on the overall ranking.

Using estimated traffic data & social media influence as key indicators for the ranking, the research also unveiled Ameyaw Debrah as the most followed blogger across Social Media and also on twitter.

Fashionghana.com run by Nana Tamakloe leads as the most followed blog on Facebook with www.nkonkonsa.com also run by Eugene Osafo-Nkansah as the followed blog on Instagram.

In furthering their pursuit to support bloggers, Avance Media will in March 2019 convene the first edition of the Ghana Bloggers Summit, an initiative which will bring bloggers together to network, share and learn among themselves to project a good image of Ghana. More information on the summit is available via www.avancemedia.org/bloggers19

Below are the 2018 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers and their blogs

  1. Toni Kusi || ghpage.com
  2. Seckloawu Bless || celebritiesbuzz.com.gh
  3. Stephen Zoure || mynewsgh.com
  4. Chris-Vincent Agyapong || ghanacelebrities.com
  5. Fiifi Adinkra || ghanandwom.net
  6. Nana Tamakloe || fashionghana.com
  7. Ameyaw Debrah || ameyawdebrah.com
  8. Chris Handler || ghbase.com
  9. Nii Atakora Mensah || ghanamusic.com
  10. Akesse Sanza || jetsanza.com
  11. John-Bunya Klutse || jbklutse.com
  12. Kofi Cephas || ghgossip.com
  13. Felix Adomako Mensah || zionfelix.net
  14. Ellis Ferdinand || educationghana.net
  15. Isaac Aidoo || ghkwaku.com
  16. Eugene Osafo-Nkansah || nkonkonsa.com
  17. Frimpong Prince || eonlineghana.com
  18. Eugene Nyavor || ghlinks.com.gh
  19. Kwadjo Panyin || musingsofanafricanbachelor.com
  20. David Mawuli || ghanafuo.com
  21. Felix Akakpo || phylx.com
  22. George Britton || georgebritton.com
  23. Elorm Beenie || beeniewords.com
  24. Ebenezer Anangfio || ghanagist.com
  25. Shadrach Annang || eventlabgh.com
  26. Abraham Odartey Lamptey || odarteyghnews.com
  27. Augustus Koranteng Kyei || kobbykyeinews.com
  28. Jonilar Laryea || jonilar.net
  29. Pep Junia || enewsgh.com
  30. Ekow Simpson || cape360gh.com
  31. Ebenezer Nana Yaw Donkor || nydjlive.com
  32. Jemila Abdulai || circumspecte.com
  33. Kubinho Acolatse || kubilive.com
  34. Yaw Sarpong || glammynews.com
  35. Tony Asankomah & Lewis Opoku || ghmoviefreak.com
  36. Keni Kodjo || kenikodjo.com
  37. Afua Rida || styledbyrida.com
  38. Amegavi Samuel || tmghlive.com
  39. Mac-Jordan Degadjor || macjordangh.com
  40. Kris Sowah || cypressghana.com
  41. Kwao Lezzes-Tyt || kwaolezzes.com
  42. Edward Blagogee || blagogee.com
  43. Naa Oyoo Kumodzi || naaoyooquartey.com
  44. Mustapha Nii-okai Inusah || attractivemustapha.com
  45. Barimah Amoaning || entamoty.com
  46. Emmanuel Arhin || kulelive.com
  47. Jullie Jay-Kanz || hello-gh.com
  48. Charles Wudengba || wunfef.com
  49. Kobby Blay || ghanahealthnest.com
  50. Kajsa Hallberg Adu || kajsaha.com

