Eddie Watson Appointed Brand Ambassador For (WHIS)

Eddie Watson

The World Health Innovation Summit (WHIS)-Nigeria has unveiled Liberia -born Ghanaian actor, Eddie Samuel Watson Jr, as its new brand ambassador.

The actor has been enjoying a successful acting career in Nigeria.

“Eddie's wealth of experience in education, health and well-being through different humanitarian channels to improve lives is a boost to WHIS programme globally,” WHIS Nigeria Lead and CEO, Foluke Michael, stated on the organisation’s website.

The World Health Innovation Summit is a platform that empowers people and communities to improve their health and well-being while generating value and sharing it.

It has partnered with United Nations Global Sustainability Index to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals in 30 cities worldwide by 2025.

The WHIS has different ambassadors around the world. Eddie is the latest to join the community.

Eddie believes that Africa is going to be a significant part in shaping the future of the world and the youths of Africa are the hope that future. He's passionate about the rights of the child and of the rights women.

He has engaged in many humanitarian efforts with orphanages and NGOs, including New Life Orphanage Ghana, Good Shepherd Orphanage Ghana and USAID Ghana.

His documentary film, 'Ebola', was one of his humanitarian efforts after the Ebola outbreak hit West Africa in 2014.

It was a very sad moment for the actor as his homeland was one of the countries hit by the deadly virus.

The film was meant to educate people in areas affected by the disease.

The film was totally financed by Eddie Watson himself and was distributed to most media houses in countries affected plus others in the region of publication and also on the internet without a single charge from the actor.

He launched the 'We Need Help-Ebola' campaign the same year the film was shot with the Twitter hashtag #WeNeedHelpEbola.

Later that year, the film went on to win Best Short Film at the Ghana Movie Awards (GMA). He also won other influential awards in his career.