Season Six Of "Vodafone Icons" Launched

The much-awaited sixth edition of Vodafone Icons music reality show has been officially launched at a colourful ceremony which attracted a number of music stakeholders.

This year's format is expected to assume a highly-elevated and innovative trend, focusing on discovering talents from communities and neighbourhoods whilst grooming them to exhibit their talents in a 13-episode video production that will subsequently be screened on television.

Vodafone Icons was created some seven years ago to cement the leadership position of the telecommunications company in music in Ghana and to empower young talents

Commenting on the reality show, the Acting Consumer Business Unit Director of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, said, “Vodafone is tremendously elated to see the rebirth of Vodafone Icons after quite a long break.”

She added, “This year's package is refreshing because we have re-introduced our community auditions to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to be part of this life-transforming initiative. This is what we want as a company; to be a driver in the realisation of dreams and aspirations for the youth of this country.”