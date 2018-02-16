Actress Zynnell Zuh Breaks The Internet With Red Lingerie For Valentine (PHOTO)

Actress Zynnell Zuh has got many talking on social media after Val's Day, following the release of her first-ever lingerie shots.

Zynnell is usually known for 'slaying' on the red carpet with her wild glamorous fashion style. But she took everyone by surprise, showing off her ample curves with her bikini shots.

She introduced her followers to what is being described as her 2018 brand late Wednesday.

She first shared the shots on Instagram. She wore a red lingerie while posing in a bathtub in a seductive mood with roses all over.

One of the shots has her sleeping in the tub with the roses. Zynnell could also be in love but no one knows her man yet.

The photos were taken by OAB Photography and released at a time Ghanaians are complaining about nudity.

Latest prophecy says Ghanaian journalists who promote nudity will die in road accidents. “God is angry with them because they are lowering the spirit of Christians.”

But Zynnell definitely feels her lingerie is not that alarming.

Born Zynell Lydia Zuh, she is the only girl in a family of six and hails from the Volta Region. Her first on-screen appearance was in the TV series titled Sticking To The Promise by Point Blank Media.

She has since acted in a number of Ghanaian and Nigerian movies. She has personally produced her own movies. She is currently signed to Zylofon Media.