Seven-year-old Nigerian Singer, Mixkid, Drops ‘Flexing’
Prince Edouardo Nwachukwu aka Mixkid, has dropped his first single titled ''Flexing''.
The 7 year old afro pop singer, songwriter and a composer. signed to Veevee Records.
He was born in Ireland and brought up in Nigeria with a Nigeria mother.
He is a student of spring tree school "Basic3" at lekki phase 1 Lagos.
http://www.starcoded.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Mixkid_-_Flexing_Starcoded.com.ng.mp3