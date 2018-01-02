Joselyn Dumas Dazzled At Potato Potahto World Premiere

Apart from her exceptional performance on Television and in Film. Africa loves her for her breathtaking fashion sense!.

During the World Premiere of the most talked about Pan-African Film “Potahto Potahto” which she co-executive produced and won Best Actress for, at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF). Joselyn dazzled in several stunning looks on the red carpet!

Cannes Film Festival:

The fashion icon stunned in a crystal beaded Kente strapless gown by Ghanaian Designer Pistis, paired with a blunt cut bob.

Durban international Film Festival

She wore a dark green velvety gown with crystal detailing by Ghanaian Designer Ophelia Crossland.

Chelsea Film Festival Screening in New York

The Screen Goddess wore a fitting Pink Asymmetrical gown with an interesting one arm lace long sleeve and a strap on the other arm with intricate beading by SheByBena (Pink Gown inspired by World Breastcancer Month - Pink October)

Ghana Premiere

Joselyn wore a Black Dress with a beautiful transparent lacing on the back by Christie Brown.. She completed the look with an afro-curl hair roughly tied bun yet Gorgeous!

Nigeria’s Premiere Joselyn

The sceen-goddess wore a Pistis lace/african print peplum blazer with a denim fitting trousers and held her in a bun.

British Urban Film Festival 2017

Joselyn wore a colorful feather designer pleated skirt with intricate beading around the waist and a silky long sleeves blouse with big lovely ruffles at the wrist!... by Ghanaian Designer Pistis

Potato Potahto World Premiere