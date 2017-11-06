Singer and songwriter G-West has finally released his much anticipated single ‘For You’.
The afrobeats song which was produced by super talented Kumasi based producer, Apya, has very catchy lyrics that promise to get you singing along and moving your body involuntarily this Christmas season.
Download here and enjoy https://soundcloud.com/gwestsuperstar/g-west-for-you-prod-by-apya
G-West Sings ‘For You’ (Prod. By Apya)
