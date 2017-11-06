modernghana logo

41 minutes ago | Music News

G-West Sings ‘For You’ (Prod. By Apya)

Tiah GH
Singer and songwriter G-West has finally released his much anticipated single ‘For You’.

The afrobeats song which was produced by super talented Kumasi based producer, Apya, has very catchy lyrics that promise to get you singing along and moving your body involuntarily this Christmas season.

Download here and enjoy
https://soundcloud.com/gwestsuperstar/g-west-for-you-prod-by-apya

