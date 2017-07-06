TOP STORIES
MTN premieres Abraham Attah's 'Spider-Man Homecoming' at Silverbird
MTN Ghana in partnership with Silverbird Cinema is premiering the latest movie “Spider-Man Homecoming” at the Accra Mall Silverbird Cinema on July 7, at 7 pm.
A red carpet event and cocktail will be held prior to premiering the movie.
Sharing thoughts on this unique experience, Nana Asantewaa Amegashie, Senior Manager, Segment Marketing at telecommunication giant said, the movie is a must watch for all.
"For us at MTN, we cherish our customers, we are grateful for their support and always strive to excite them. I am happy that MTN is premiering this movie for our customers this Friday” she added.
Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah played the role of young Miles Morales in the movie which premiered across the world recently.
It also stars Robert Downey Jr, Micheal Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tom Holland and many others.
The movie is directed by Jon Watts, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal as producers. It is backed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
MTN Movie Mania was introduced six years ago, in collaboration with Silverbird to provide opportunity for customers to get closer to the MTN brand and also afford them the ambience to relax and watch movies with family and friends.
About the Movie – Spider Man Homecoming
“Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man.
He also tries to return to his normal daily routine -- distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighbourhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.”
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
