New Music: Daniella - Arwww (Ooouuu Nigerian Remix)

Daniella Napoleon, born Daniella Emonena Oghene is a Nigerian Singer,Rapper,Song writer and Tv host. she is a native of Otor-Oweh in Isoko-North Delta state.she was born in Warri where she had her Primary and Secondary school Education,before moving to Abuja in 2O12. She graduated in August 2015 as a DIPLOMAT/AMBASSADOR from the university of Benin.Benin city,Edo State Nigeria.

Driven by her passion for entertainment,she relocated to Lagos in October of 2015.she was the Red carpet host on the Chronicles of Ushbebe comedy show hosted in Portharcourt November 2015.she has a strong personality,is beautiful and has been working very hard to break into the Nigerian Entertainment industry(or entertainment world as she calls it)since her arrival in 2015.

She currently signed to LumberJack Records.she closes the year 2016 with her cover of the controversial YOUNG MA song OOOUUU,with hers tittled Awwwww.she has a mixed tape scheduled to be released within the first quarter of 2017.She is an act to watch out for.

