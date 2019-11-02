CAF CC: GFA Wishes Asante Kotoko Well Ahead Of San Pedro Clash

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S. Okraku, has, One behalf of the Executive Council and the football fraternity, extended a message of goodwill to Asante Kotoko in their 2nd leg final preliminary CAF Confederation Cup match with A.S. San Pedro of Côte d’Ivoire this weekend.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, the GFA President urged the Porcupine Warriors to go all out and lift high the flag of Ghana.

“As you emplane for Abidjan to engage A.S. San Pedro Football Club in the return leg fixture of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup playoff match, the President and the entire Executive Council send their dry best wishes to the team,” the letter stated.

“The Ghana Football Association and the entire football fraternity are solidly behind you as the only Ghanaian club flying high the flag of Ghana on the continent.”

“We wish you good luck as you journey to the battlefield. We are without a doubt that you will qualify and move to the next stage of the competition.”

Asante Kotoko go into the match with a 1:0 advantage after beating the Ivorians 1:0 in the first leg in Kumasi.