EXCLUSIVE: KP Boateng’s Decision To Join Fiorentina Largely Influenced By Melissa Satta

According to reports in the local media in Italy, Ghanaian international Kevin-Prince Boateng opted to join Serie A side Fiorentina instead of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt because of his desire to work things out with his wife Melissa Satta to ensure they keep their family together.

The adorable couple went through a break up recently before coming back together a week ago to try and work things out.

The player returned to Sassuolo after his short loan spell with La Liga champions FC Barcelona but has been faced with uncertainty as far as his future is concerned.

Though Parma and Fiorentina had impressed interest in the player, German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt emerged as the favorites to sign him until Melissa Satta convinced him to stay close to Milan for them to work towards keeping their family together.

KP Boateng has now agreed to join Fiorentina and is expected to sign the necessary papers today before he will be unveiled to the supporters of the club ahead of the start of the regular season.

Confirming his imminent transfer to Viola, the German-born Ghanaian player told Tuttomercatoweb, “I am very happy, we will see what happens tomorrow. I think it's a good project and I can't wait to get started”.

“I want to thank the Sassuolo family as they really made me feel at home here. It was not an easy decision, but this is how football is. I can't wait for tomorrow. Forza Viola!”.

Meanwhile, U.S Sassuolo who signed the former AC Milan star on a free transfer last season is set to bag €1 million from his sale.