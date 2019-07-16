Ghanaian Youngster Ewan Otoo Makes Celtic Debut

The 16-year-old Scotland-based Ghanaian footballer, Ewan Otoo, who signed a two-year deal for Scottish giants, Celtic, a couple of months ago, helped his club to defeat Airdrie a Division Two club in Scotland 1-0 in a friendly match

The match played on Friday, July 12, formed part of Celtic’s pre-season training ahead of the 2019/2020 league season which begins next month.

Otoo, who was deployed to the left-back position did not only excel in his maiden appearance for the Scottish giants but also played the entire 90 minutes for the club at their training centre at Lennoxtown under the watch of Celtic manager, Steven McManus.

After the match, Otoo expressed satisfaction with his performance.

“My first match for Celtic went very well. I was asked to take the role of the left-back position and we won 1-0. I really had a good game at the left-back and as a result, I have been promoted to the reserve squad,“ Otoo told Graphic Sports Online via telephone.

He added: “My manager Steven McManus was full of praise for my performance and said I had a lot to offer the team in future, so I should remain focused on my training.”

Otoo, who started playing football at a tender age for Eastwood Boys Club, has already featured twice for Scotland’s U-16 team but has expressed his desire to represent Ghana in future.

“I started playing for Easttwood Boys Club at a tender age before Celtic signed me to play at the U-16 level for a period of two years.

Before then, I was called to play at the youth level in Scotland but in future, I want to play for the national team at the senior level because Ghana is my root and I need to help put our international football on a higher pedestal,” Otoo said.