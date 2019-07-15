Sadio Mane Applauds Fans For Supporting Team During 1-0 Victory Over Tunisia

Sensational winger, Sadio Mané has applauded Senegal supporters for getting behind the team on Sunday evening when they defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to book a place in the final.

In a pulsating match played at the 30 June Stadium, the Teranga Lions had to wait until 10 minutes into extra time before getting the goal that saw them progress into the finals of this year’s tournament ahead of the Carthage Eagles.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Sadio Mané appreciated the fans who trooped into the stadium to support the team as well as those at home who continue to root for the team.

According to the Liverpool winger, the team needs its fans to continue supporting them to ensure they cross the last hurdle as they bid to win the trophy at the end of the tournament.

“We are very happy for the support and the same time until now we still need them and I want them to push as how they can and for sure they will be happy”, Sadio Mané.

The UEFA Champions League winner also admitted that Tunisia gave Senegal a very tough match in the semi-finals and they are happy to have secured a spot in the finals at the end of the day.

“It was a really difficult game but we expected that because if you are in a tournament, you want to win it so you have to expect this kind of game. It was not a surprise to us. We just try to stay like a team and we don’t give up”.

“This kind of competition you need to be a little bit lucky and for sure we have been a little bit lucky and we are very happy and very proud to have won this game”, he said.