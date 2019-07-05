Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
05.07.2019 Football News

Fortuna Dusseldorf Sign Ghana's Bernard Tekpetey On Loan

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
German Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf have confirmed the loan signing of Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey until 2021.

The 21-year-old has joined the Red and White lads on a two-year loan deal from parent club Schalke 04 with an option to buy.

“Bernard Tekpetey fits in perfectly with our requirement profile. He is a young, developable player who has already been able to set the first accents in German professional football,” says Fortuna's sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

“His speed and assertiveness made him one of the best offensive players in the Bundesliga last season. I am convinced that he can also show his strengths a class higher,” he added

”I am very happy to finally have arrived in Dusseldorf. After the talks with those responsible and my first impression of the Fortuna, I have a very good feeling. My first task will now be to integrate myself into the team. Over the longer term, I want to help achieve our goals. ” said the Tekpetey.

The Ghana U-23 striker returned to Schalke 04 after a fantastic loan spell at SC Paderborn where he scored 10 goals and provided six assists.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
