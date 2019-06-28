Ghanaian Youngster Attah Agyei Joins Guinea Champions Horoya AC

Guinean Champions Horoya AC have signed Ghanaian winger Enoch Attah Agyei.

Ghana' U-20 star penned a five-year contract with the Club.

The former Medeama SC star joined Horoya from Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Attah's arrival at Horoya increases Ghana’s contingent at the Club to four as he joins the likes of Godfred Asante, Sebbe Baffour and former Hearts of Oak talisman Patrick Razak.

He will be playing in the CAF Champions League with the Club next season.

The 20-year-old featured for the Ghana U20 team at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger early this year.