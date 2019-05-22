Former Kotoko CEO George Adu-Poku Kicks Bucket

Mr. George Adu-Poku, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Kumasi Asante Kotoko reportedly been declared dead.

According to checks, the former CEO passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Mr. Adu-Poku popularly known as Goergido within the football fraternity was the CEO for the Porcupine Warriors in 1997 where he served two terms and made a significant impact at the club.

At the end of the 2 terms, the deceased moved to Swedru All Blacks where he contributed immensely to football administration.

Besides working as a football administrator, Mr. Adu-Poku also worked as a successful businessman and was African representative for "Good year" Tyres.

Additionally, he was the Board Chairman of his Company Dangbe Salt Industry's Limited.