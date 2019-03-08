All Set For First Muay Thai International Championship in Ghana

The Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra will be the action spot on Saturday, March 9, 2019 when the First International Muay Thai Championship comes off after a successful weigh in at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

There would be 10 exciting bouts between Ghanaians and top foreign opponents from different parts of the world continents with title belts at stake.

Jonathan Euro (Ghana) will face Abdul Rushed (India), while Samuel Plange (Ghana) takes on P.Askar (India).

Francis Dodoo (Ghana) will clash with Jesus Zamora Salvador (Philippines) as Dolphina Walter Tony (Malaysia) meets the sensational Natacha De Almeida (Switzerland) in an all-female championship.

Isaac Commey (Ghana) will face A-Karadech Seesombat (Thailand) while Isaac Aikins aka Legend (Ghana) v Hassan Acinik (Turkey). Stephen ‘Torado’ Bruce (Ghana) clash with Sodiq Mohammed (Nigeria), then Gladys Dede Anang (Ghana) fights Eranda Ireni (Switzerland) in a special Amateur Muay Thai contest.

Stephen Abbey (Ghana) will take on Nwakiebe Benson from Tanzania in a boxing match for the WBA Pan Africa Title. Young fighters, Felix Okoe and Samuel Kwesi Nkoom will thrill the fans in an all Ghanaian affair.

Hadj Bettahar, WBC Muay Thai Africa Chairman who is in Ghana to supervise the promotion thanked the Pro Fighting Factory for coming up with the competition.

He said Muay Thai is growing fast and Ghana cannot be left behind. He hinted that there are so many contests going on every time all over the world, and Ghanaians, as well as African, must join the world Muay Thai family.

Nii Adote Dzata 1, President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association said since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted Muay Thai Provisional Olympic status, many people have got attracted to the sport and competitions are being held all over Europe, Asia and America.

He hoped that the sport would attract support from corporate Ghana to enable Ghanaian fighters to participate and compete with the rest of the world.

He announced that Muay Thai is a version of KickBoxing and very soon their name will change as Ghana joins the world of Muay Thai Kick Boxing.

He congratulated the Pro Fighting Team who represented Ghana at the first African Muay Thai Championship in Morocco where all our fighters won medals, and recalled the feats of Isaac Commey and Jonathan Euro, the latest World Champion who has been nominated for a special award from SWAG.

Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, the President of Pro Fighting Factory Gym and Promotions Ghana thanked the National Sports Authority, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ministry of Youth & Sports for having the vision to develop sports infrastructure.

He later donated fighting and training equipment worth thousands of euros to the NSA, Ghana Kick Boxing and the Pro Fighting Team.