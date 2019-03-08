International Muay Thai Fighter, Natacha De Almeida Falls In Love With Ghana

Natacha De Almeida, the popular Muay Thai champion has expressed her affection for Ghana and the people for their hospitality and friendliness.

The Swiss national who has adopted Ghana as her fighting nation said the country is blessed with wonderful people and vast natural resources, so Ghana is one of the best places to live in the world.

Coming to Ghana to fight for the second time with her coach/trainer, Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, the world kickboxing champion, and WBC Muay Thai representative, she urged the Ghanaian fans to root for her to do it again.

“I love Ghana, the people are very friendly and hard working. I think Ghana is one of the best places to live and I am very happy to have a Ghanaian coach who is very well known and recognized worldwide” she said.

According to her, Muay Thai is not a dangerous sport, but very enjoyable if you know the rules and tricks.

She urged Ghanaians to come to the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2019, to see the first international Muay Thai Championship.

Exciting bouts have been lined up between Ghanaians and a top foreign opponent from all over the continents. Here are the pairings

1. Jonathan Euro (Ghana) v Abdul Rushed (India)

2. Samuel Plange (Ghana) v P.Askar (India)

3. Francis Dodoo (Ghana) v Jesus Zamora Salvador (Philippines)

4. Dolphina Walter Tony (Malaysia) v Natacha De Almeida (Switzerland)

5. Isaac Commey (Ghana) v A-Karadech Seesombat (Thailand)

6. Isaac Aikins (Ghana) v Hassan Acinik (Turkey)

7. Stephen Bruce (Ghana) v Sodiq Mohammed (Nigeria)

8. Gladys Dede Anang (Ghana) v Eranda Ireni (Switzerland) - Amateur Muay Thai

9. Stephen Abbey (Ghana) v An opponent from Tanzania – boxing (WBA Pan Africa Title at stake)