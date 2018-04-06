Inter Allies transfer trio Fredrick Yamoah, Haruna Shaibu and Isaac Osae to USL side Penn FC

Inter Allies FC trio of winger Fredrick Opoku Yamoah, versatile player Haruna Shaibu and forward Isaac Osae have joined USA side Penn FC for the 2018 USL season.

Opoku returns to Harrisburg, on loan again, after playing for the Harrisburg City Islanders in the 2017 season. He logged seven starts in 15 appearances for the City Islanders and returned to Inter Allies in Ghana after Harrisburg’s season ended in October.

‪Osae will add bite to his new team where they’ll become a force up front throughout the season.‬ The experienced striker spent two seasons with ‘Eleven Is To One’ making 30 appearances.‬

‪Shaibu joins Penn FC after a 2-year career with Allies, where he played several positions from defensive midfield position to play in the back four.‬ He is a fine and disciplined player, learning his basics from one of the best Academies in Africa, Right to Dream Academy.

The trio will feature for Penn FC this season pending USL and USSF approval.