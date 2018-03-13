Maxwell Ansah Extend Contract With Inter Allies

Inter Allies defender; Maxwell Ansah has extended his contract with the club.

The former Dawhenya United player Ansah signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay with the club.

“I’m delighted about extending my stay at the Club,” he told the Club’s official website.

The young prospect remains determined to establish himself as a first-team regular at the team gear up to the start of the 2017/18 season.

“Inter Allies is a perfect environment for me to develop my career, I feel at home here and looking forward to establish myself under the coach and in the team.”