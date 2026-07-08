Government to fully reconstruct Eastern Corridor road with asphalt surface – Agbodza

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has announced that the government will undertake a full reconstruction of the Eastern Corridor Road using asphalt pavement, abandoning plans for patch repairs on the existing surface-dressed road.

According to the Minister, engineering assessments have confirmed that the corridor has exceeded its design life after more than a decade without major rehabilitation, making a complete reconstruction the most sustainable option.

Mr Agbodza made the announcement during an inspection of the 46-kilometre Dodo Pepesu–Nkwanta–Dambai Road rehabilitation project, which is being executed by Growth 82 Global Limited.

He explained that the project will go beyond resurfacing, with sections of the existing road base to be removed and reconstructed where necessary before a new asphalt surface is laid.

The Minister noted that the approach would deliver a stronger and more durable road capable of withstanding increased traffic volumes while reducing the frequent maintenance associated with the existing surface-dressed pavement.

He said the reconstruction forms part of government's broader strategy to improve road safety, strengthen connectivity along the Eastern Corridor and lower the long-term cost of road maintenance.

“We are changing the road base, applying the prime coat before laying the final asphalt surface. This is not a repair of the existing surface dressing. We do not have enough time, and the contractor must work much quicker than this,” Mr Agbodza said.

He urged the contractor to accelerate work to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe, stressing that the government expects timely delivery of critical road infrastructure across the country.