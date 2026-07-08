Fire displaces many at Ankaase, damages Adonten facilities at Adonten SHS

Two separate fire outbreaks in the Eastern Region have displaced 12 residents, destroyed a six-bedroom house and damaged facilities at Adonten Senior High School (SHS), raising renewed concerns about fire safety.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said firefighters from the Anyinam Fire Station responded to a domestic fire outbreak at Ankaase SDA New Town in the early hours of Sunday, July 6, 2026.

According to the statement, the fire crew, led by Assistant Station Officer David Senyo Ashiagbor, arrived at the scene to find the six-bedroom apartment fully engulfed in flames.

The firefighters mounted a swift operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

The fire destroyed household items, including refrigerators, television sets, mattresses, ceiling fans, standing fans, a gas oven and gas cylinders.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded, although 12 occupants of the house were displaced.

“Preliminary information indicated that the fire was first detected on the ceiling of the corridor before rapidly spreading throughout the building,” the statement said.

In a separate incident, firefighters from the Aburi and Akropong Fire Stations brought a fire outbreak at Adonten SHS in the Akuapem South Municipality under control, preventing it from spreading beyond the school’s science block.

The fire damaged the Housemaster’s office, a storeroom and other school property, including office equipment, books, uniforms and electronic devices.

Firefighters, however, salvaged library books and gardening tools from the affected area.

According to the GNFS, some staff and students attempted to contain the blaze before the arrival of firefighters.

No casualties were recorded in the incident.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

The Service urged the public to observe fire safety measures and promptly report fire outbreaks to help minimise the destruction of life and property.

GNA