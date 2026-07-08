ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 08 Jul 2026 Projects & Developments

Complete existing projects before new contracts — Agbodza tells Road contractors

  Wed, 08 Jul 2026
Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs AgbodzaMinister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has warned that contractors who fail to complete ongoing road projects will not be considered for new government contracts as the Ministry intensifies efforts to enforce accountability and improve project delivery.

He said contractors must first prove their ability to execute and complete existing projects before they can qualify for additional road contracts.

Speaking during an inspection of the upgrading works on the Nkwanta–Oti–Damanko Road, being executed by China Jiangxi Engineering Ghana Limited, Mr Agbodza expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work on both sections of the project.

He attributed the delays to the inadequate deployment of machinery, personnel and other resources, saying many contractors were failing to commit sufficient capacity to projects despite receiving payment for certified work.

“They are working, but it’s slow. You can tell obviously that you don’t have capacity on site; you said there’s a team up there, but it’s just a small team working here. This is not enough; you are not investing enough in the project, and that is something we’re seeing with many of the contractors.

“They’re economising too much on having capacity on site, and it’s not good. We don’t owe you money; your certificate is going through a system before it gets to me. So we don’t see why you are not working. Until contractors execute major projects, we should not give them new projects,” he said.

The Minister urged contractors to increase investment in their ongoing projects by deploying adequate equipment, manpower and logistics to accelerate work and meet project timelines.

He stressed that the government has continued to honour its payment obligations for certified works and expects contractors to reciprocate by delivering projects on schedule and providing value for public funds.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Where are you taking the waste after the clean-up exercise? — Bekwai MP quizzes govt 'Where are you taking the waste after the clean-up exercise?' — Bekwai MP quizze...

30 minutes ago

Government to fully reconstruct Eastern Corridor road with asphalt surface – Agbodza Government to fully reconstruct Eastern Corridor road with asphalt surface – Agb...

30 minutes ago

Upper East NDC Youth calls for probe into alleged formation of NPP-linked The Lions group Upper East NDC Youth calls for probe into alleged formation of NPP-linked 'The L...

30 minutes ago

N/R: Three killed, baby among three missing after canoe capsizes on River Oti at Salnaayili N/R: Three killed, baby among three missing after canoe capsizes on River Oti at...

30 minutes ago

Respect Parliamentary Committees Invitation - Assurances Committee Chair tells Ministers 'Respect Parliamentary Committees' Invitation' - Assurances Committee Chair tell...

1 hour ago

Mahama announces ongoing review of flood control measures after devastating floods Mahama announces ongoing review of flood control measures after devastating floo...

1 hour ago

Fire displaces many at Ankaase, damages Adonten facilities at Adonten SHS Fire displaces many at Ankaase, damages Adonten facilities at Adonten SHS

1 hour ago

Parliament passes Community Service Bill to reduce custodial sentencing Parliament passes Community Service Bill to reduce custodial sentencing

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza Complete existing projects before new contracts — Agbodza tells Road contractors

1 hour ago

GRA locks up ElectroChem’s administrative block over GH¢8.6 million tax debt GRA locks up ElectroChem’s administrative block over GH¢8.6 million tax debt

Just in....
body-container-line