Mahama announces ongoing review of flood control measures after devastating floods

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government is reviewing existing flood mitigation measures and considering additional interventions following the recent floods that devastated several communities across the country.

Addressing a National Security meeting on the aftermath of the disaster, the President said the review is intended to strengthen Ghana's preparedness and response to flooding, which has become more severe due to climate change and rapid urbanisation.

“We are therefore reviewing the measures taken so far and assessing additional interventions that need to be implemented going forward,” he said.

President Mahama observed that although flooding has long been a recurring challenge in Ghana, the recent incident ranks among the most severe the country has experienced. He attributed the scale of the disaster partly to increasingly intense rainfall associated with climate change.

He also blamed the worsening flood situation on uncontrolled urban development, particularly in Accra, where waterways and designated flood retention areas have increasingly been encroached upon for construction.

“The increasing demand for land to build has resulted in encroachment on areas that were originally reserved for the passage and containment of water,” he stated.

The President said the Ghana Armed Forces have been directed to support ongoing flood mitigation efforts, while the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other state agencies continue to provide relief to affected communities.

He disclosed that the government had established a task force before the floods to implement preventive measures, including the dredging of major drains and waterways. However, he noted that the volume of rainfall recorded during the recent downpour exceeded the capacity of the existing flood control infrastructure.

To enhance the government's response, President Mahama announced that the Minister for Finance has released resources from the contingency fund to finance additional flood mitigation projects.

The President's remarks come after the government announced a nationwide post-flood clean-up exercise in the seven regions affected by the June 29 floods, which claimed about 13 lives and displaced thousands of households.

The National General Cleaning Days, scheduled for July 10 and 11, are expected to focus on desilting drains, improving sanitation and reducing the risk of future flooding.

While acknowledging that flooding is a natural disaster experienced by many countries, President Mahama stressed that its impact can be significantly reduced through better planning, improved infrastructure and collective action.

He expressed confidence that the measures being implemented, together with the cooperation of citizens, would strengthen Ghana's resilience and minimise the impact of future flood disasters.