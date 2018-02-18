modernghana logo

51 minutes ago | Football News

Solomon Commey Joins Berekum Chelsea From DC United

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Berekum Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Solomon Commey Oblitey from DC United ahead of the start of new Ghana Premier League season.

The winger becomes the seventh signing for the Blues following the acquisition of Edmund Arko Mensah, Hafiz Ali, Jonah Attuquaye, Benjamin Baidoo, Patrick Owusu and Yusif Moro.

Berekum Chelsea have targeted a top-four finish after placing eighth last season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
