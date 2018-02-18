Berekum Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Solomon Commey Oblitey from DC United ahead of the start of new Ghana Premier League season. The winger become...
Solomon Commey Joins Berekum Chelsea From DC United
Berekum Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Solomon Commey Oblitey from DC United ahead of the start of new Ghana Premier League season.
The winger becomes the seventh signing for the Blues following the acquisition of Edmund Arko Mensah, Hafiz Ali, Jonah Attuquaye, Benjamin Baidoo, Patrick Owusu and Yusif Moro.
Berekum Chelsea have targeted a top-four finish after placing eighth last season.