FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
Liberty Professionals coach Michael Osei upbeat about survival chances

- ghanasoccernet.com
41 minutes ago | Sports News

Liberty Professionals coach Michael Osei has declared that he still has high hopes of avoiding the drop if they double their efforts in the remaining fixtures of the season.

The Scientific Soccer Lads are sitting 14th on the league table following a 2-1 defeat to Wa All Stars over the weekend.

They are just two points adrift of safety.
"It is all about hard work and we pray for the strength towards that because we are in a very difficult situation at the moment," he said on Silver FM.

"I still have the hope we will survive at the end of the season. All we need now is to work extra harder. We must claim a complete victory in our next home game to cushion our fight"

"We are left with four home and three away games to end the season. We have to double up to make sure we are safe."

By Nuhu Adams

Sports News

