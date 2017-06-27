modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari pens a three-year deal with Qatari side Al-Markhiya

44 minutes ago

Ghanaian attacker Kwame Karikari has signed a three-year deal with  Qatari giants Al-Markhiya.

Karikari, 21, completed the move to the oil-rich club from Ukrainian Club Stal Kamianske on Monday.

The Ghanaian attracted interest from the Qatar side after scoring 12 goals for his club in the Ukranian league in just a season with them.

He becomes Al-Markhiya's first official signing ahead of the new season.

He joins fellow African compatriot and Burkina-Faso international Alain TraorÃ© and becomes the second Ghanaian to feature for the Club after ex-Ghana international Karim Abdul Razak who also managed the Club.

