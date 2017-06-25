TOP STORIES
"You cannot grow higher than you imagination"By: Sunday Bamidele
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed scores season's 200th home league goal
Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed scored the 200th home league goal for the 2017 season on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Wa All Stars.
The burly forward was put through and he slotted home intelligently with a low grounder to double their lead in the second half.
Obed Owusu had given Kotoko the lead early on with a header on an Emmanuel Gyamfi corner-kick.
Wa All Stars pulled one back through Asuandzie Kwaku Baffoe.
Watch this season's 200th Ghana Premier League goal scored by Asante Kotoko's Yakubu Mohammed:
Gâš½ï¸AL: Yakubu Mohammed grabs the second goal for the Porcupine Warriors : @AsanteKotoko_SC 2-0 @WaAllStarsFC #GHPLwk19 pic.twitter.com/gMHaFvAnGQ
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) June 24, 2017
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News