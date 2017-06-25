modernghana logo

Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed scores season's 200th home league goal

- ghanasoccernet.com
45 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed scored the 200th home league goal for the 2017 season on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Wa All Stars.

The burly forward was put through and he slotted home intelligently with a low grounder to double their lead in the second half.

Obed Owusu had given Kotoko the lead early on with a header on an Emmanuel Gyamfi corner-kick.

Wa All Stars pulled one back through Asuandzie Kwaku Baffoe.

Watch this season's 200th Ghana Premier League goal scored by Asante Kotoko's Yakubu Mohammed:

Gâš½ï¸AL: Yakubu Mohammed grabs the second goal for the Porcupine Warriors : @AsanteKotoko_SC 2-0 @WaAllStarsFC #GHPLwk19 pic.twitter.com/gMHaFvAnGQ

— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) June 24, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

