Michael Osei claims he has backing of new Kotoko management for coaching job

Interim Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei claims he has been assured of the job on a permanent basis by the new management team.

Osei was named stop-gap coach in April after head coach David Duncan was told to step aside.

He led the club to fifth place at the end of the season.

There are increasing reports, the former club striker would be replaced by a foreign coach under newly appointed Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei.

''Dr. Kwame Kyei has told me to stay focused and ignore all rumours circulating that he is going for a foreign coach, because what foreign coaches can do, local ones can also do,'' Osei told Nhyira FM.

