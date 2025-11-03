Black Stars video analysis department must be improved before World Cup - Kofi Adams

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has urged the Ghana Football Association to strengthen the Black Stars’ video analysis team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Currently, Belgian coach Gregory de Grauwe serves as the team’s sole video analyst while also handling set-piece duties.

De Grauwe, who joined the national setup earlier this year, has received widespread praise for his contributions, but Adams believes more support is needed as Ghana prepares for the global tournament.

"The area of the video analyst must be improved, and I don't think we should go to the World Cup with two video analysts," the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency told UTV.

"I have my own way, we should have video analysts at the World Cup," he added.

He emphasized that a well-equipped analysis team would be crucial to Ghana’s success on the world stage.

The Black Stars will discover their group stage opponents on December 5.

After a disappointing group-stage exit in Qatar in 2022, the team is determined to make a stronger impact when the tournament kicks off next summer.