Egyptian derby headlines 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup group stages

By CAF
MON, 03 NOV 2025

There will be an Egyptian Derby in the Group Stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 after Zamalek and Al Masry were paired together when the draw was conducted at the studios of CAF Broadcast Partner SuperSport in Johannesburg on Monday.

Zamalek, who lifted the trophy in the 2023/24 season, will face familiar opponents in Group D, along with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs and Zambian outfit ZESCO United, in what looks like a tough pool.

USM Alger from Algeria are the top seeds in Group A and face Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali), Olympique Club de Safi (Morocco) and FC San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire) in their pool.

Three-time TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca from Morocco headline Group B, and will take on AS Maniema (DR Congo), Azam FC (Tanzania) and debutants Nairobi United (Kenya).

Algeria’s CR Belouizdad will be up against last year’s semi-finalists Stellenbosch FC from South Africa, as well as AS Otoho (Congo) and Singida Black Stars (Tanzania) in Group C.

The Group Stages begin on the weekend of 21-23 November with two rounds played ahead of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025. They will resume on the weekend of 23-25 January.

Moroccan side RS Berkane are the current defending champions in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup when they claimed their joint record third title by beating Simba SC of Tanzania in last year’s final.

That drew them level with Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien on the all-time winners list.

Zamelek’s two titles and USM Alger’s single success in 2022/23 make them the only former champions remaining in this year’s field.

The winners of this year’s title will take home USD 2 million in prize money, with the runners-up to receive USD 1 million.

The teams that advance from the group are guaranteed a minimum of USD 550,000, while the teams that finish third and fourth in their pool receive USD 400,000.

TOTALENERGIES CAF CONFEDERATION CUP GROUPS

  • GROUP A: USM Alger (Algeria), Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali), Olympique Club de Safi (Morocco), FC San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire)
  • GROUP B: Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), AS Maniema (DR Congo), Azam FC (Tanzania), Nairobi United (Kenya)
  • GROUP C: CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Stellenbosch FC (South Africa), AS Otoho (Congo), Singida Black Stars (Tanzania)
  • GROUP D: Zamalek (Egypt), Al Masry (Egypt), Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa), ZESCO United (Zambia)

CAF INTERCLUB GROUP STAGE MATCH DAYS

  • MD1: 21-23 November
  • MD2: 28-30 November
  • MD3: 23-25 January
  • MD4: 30 Janunary-01 February
  • MD5: 06-08 February
  • MD6: 13-15 February

