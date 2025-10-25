ModernGhana logo
'A setback is a setup for a comeback' - Asante Kotoko after Wydad Athletic Club heavy defeat

SAT, 25 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko have reached out to their supporters with a message of reassurance following their humiliating defeat to Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Confederation Cup on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 5-1 thrashing in Morocco, bowing out of the competition on a 6-1 aggregate in the second round, a result that has left fans deeply frustrated. The disappointment was compounded by the club’s decision to announce the sale of star midfielder Albert Amoah to Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi on the same day.

In a statement signed by Acting Chairman Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, the club’s management expressed regret over the result but urged supporters to keep faith in the team’s rebuilding efforts.

"This is not the end of the journey. A setback is a setup for a comeback. We are already focused on the task ahead, and we are committed to turning things around. Our belief is not wavered," part of the letter read.

Kotoko also called on fans to continue their unwavering support as the team returns to domestic competition.

"We call on every Porcupine Warrior to fill the stands in our upcoming matches. Let us unite as one force, wear red colours with pride and roar the team to victory," the letter continued.

The Kumasi-based giants will now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League, where they are set to face fierce rivals Hearts of Oak in their next fixture.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

