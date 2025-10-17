Goalkeeper Richard Ofori targets spot in Black Stars squad for 2026 World Cup

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has expressed his desire to feature in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The AmaZulu shot-stopper last played for Ghana during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars were eliminated earlier than expected following their match against Mozambique.

Ahead of AmaZulu’s upcoming fixture against Durban City, Ofori shared his excitement over Ghana securing their fifth World Cup appearance, while congratulating the players and staff who helped make it possible.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Ofori emphasized that his path to the World Cup requires maintaining regular game time at club level.

“Yeah, I’m still playing,” said Ofori.

“So I’m working hard and then focusing on my team at the moment. That’s what you need to do for you to be there, because you can’t sit on the bench, or you can’t sit and then just wake up and go.

“So I’m working hard in my team to help my team in the league, and then the rest will take over.”

The goalkeeper also revealed that he hasn’t had recent contact with Black Stars coach Otto Addo but remains supportive of the national team regardless of selection.

“Recently, I haven’t spoken to the coach, but before, he used to call me, and he’s a good man, so he used to check up on his players. He hasn’t abandoned any player, but we focus more on the ones that they are playing, because the World Cup qualifiers were so intense.

“So sometimes you need to just congratulate them or give encouragement towards them. And then we try to push the guys to do the work because, irrespective of anything, we are Ghanaians, and that’s the same goal that everyone must have because that’s the country where we are coming from.

“So we need to support the team, and then we need to push the team in one direction. He’s a good man, and I know everything will be fine and everything will go well.”