PL: Haaland nets brace as City down United in style in derby

Phil Foden ended an eight-month Premier League goal drought and Erling Haaland grabbed a brace as Manchester City secured a dominant 3-0 win over neighbours United at the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old Foden marked his first start of the season with a superb header after a mesmerising run and cross from Jeremy Doku on 18 minutes.

The hosts doubled their tally on 53 minutes when Foden and the impressive Doku combined to tee up Haaland to coolly fire home.

At the other end, City handed a debut to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and he demonstrated his world-class quality with a fingertip save to keep out Bryan Mbeumo’s sensational volley.

Pep Guardiola’s side then ensured the derby bragging rights 22 minutes from time when Haaland raced free to gleefully tuck a low shot into the far corner.

The result sees Man City rise to eighth, six points off the summit, with two wins from four outings. United are two points further back in 14th.

Next up, City host Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday before visiting Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Ruben Amorim's United are at home to Chelsea on Saturday.