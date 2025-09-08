ModernGhana logo
It is shocking Ghana will not feature at 2025 AFCON, says Mali coach Tom Saintfiet

MON, 08 SEP 2025

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has described Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as “shocking,” stressing that the Black Stars have the quality to be champions.

The four-time African champions will miss the continental showpiece, set to be staged in Morocco later this year, after enduring a disastrous qualifying campaign.

Ghana failed to win any of their six group matches, finishing bottom with just three points — their first absence from the tournament in more than 20 years.

Speaking to the press ahead of Mali’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, the Belgian tactician admitted his surprise at the Black Stars’ slump.

“It will be a very tough task. I have huge respect for the Ghanaian team. I believe really that they have everything and it’s shocking that they won’t play AFCON," he said.

He further backed Ghana to bounce back, insisting the team has the pedigree to reclaim continental glory.

"A country like Ghana must become African champion in the near future with all this quality,” Saintfiet added.

Kick-off for the Group I World Cup qualifier is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

