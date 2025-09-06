ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak clinch 2025 Democracy Cup with narrow win over Great Olympics

Football News Hearts of Oak clinch 2025 Democracy Cup with narrow win over Great Olympics
SAT, 06 SEP 2025

Accra giants Hearts of Oak have been crowned champions of the 2025 Democracy Cup after edging past city rivals Great Olympics 1-0 on Friday, September 5, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Following a tightly contested first half, the breakthrough came in the 70th minute when Kwesi Asmah struck the decisive goal to hand the Phobians victory.

The triumph not only delivers Hearts their first Democracy Cup title—having lost the maiden edition to Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, but also secures them a place in a special mini-tournament scheduled to take place in the United States later this year.

The occasion was graced by prominent national figures, including President John Dramani Mahama, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, underlining the competition’s stature as a symbol of unity and Ghana’s democratic journey.

Introduced by Parliament, the Democracy Cup is designed to celebrate the country’s commitment to parliamentary democracy through sport.

With the trophy secured, coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will now shift focus to the Ghana Premier League, where Hearts open their campaign at home against newly promoted Hohoe United on Friday, September 12.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 hours ago

President Mahama receives 2020 and 2024 election violence report President Mahama receives 2020 and 2024 election violence report

14 hours ago

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana Kofi Akpaloo under investigation for fraud, money laundering, other financial cr...

14 hours ago

Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary General, Mr Abraham Koomson GFL warns against Cedi speculation

14 hours ago

The gutted house and the mother and daughter displaying their injuries Kumasi: Fire injures mother and daughter at Esereso

14 hours ago

Ghana cedi now world’s worst-performing currency Ghana cedi now world’s worst-performing currency

15 hours ago

Godwin Tameklo It is hypocritical for Sophia Akufo to concede that misconduct occurred in CJ To...

15 hours ago

Kasoa Court jails teacher, two students for WASSCE malpractice Kasoa Court jails teacher, two students for WASSCE malpractice

15 hours ago

Reverend Eastwood Anaba Let’s value human beings for answered prayers – Reverend Eastwood Anaba 

15 hours ago

Fijai residents in shock as man abducted in suspected robbery Fijai residents in shock as man abducted in suspected robbery

17 hours ago

Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Minister Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Min...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line