Hearts of Oak clinch 2025 Democracy Cup with narrow win over Great Olympics

Accra giants Hearts of Oak have been crowned champions of the 2025 Democracy Cup after edging past city rivals Great Olympics 1-0 on Friday, September 5, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Following a tightly contested first half, the breakthrough came in the 70th minute when Kwesi Asmah struck the decisive goal to hand the Phobians victory.

The triumph not only delivers Hearts their first Democracy Cup title—having lost the maiden edition to Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, but also secures them a place in a special mini-tournament scheduled to take place in the United States later this year.

The occasion was graced by prominent national figures, including President John Dramani Mahama, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, underlining the competition’s stature as a symbol of unity and Ghana’s democratic journey.

Introduced by Parliament, the Democracy Cup is designed to celebrate the country’s commitment to parliamentary democracy through sport.

With the trophy secured, coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will now shift focus to the Ghana Premier League, where Hearts open their campaign at home against newly promoted Hohoe United on Friday, September 12.