US Open: Tournament organisers reveal record prize money for 2025 event

The US Open men's and women's singles winners will get $5m (£3.7m) each as part of a total pot of $90m (£67.4m) in prize money, which the tournament says is "the largest purse in tennis history".

The amount for the eventual singles champions is a 39% increase on 2024 when it was $3.6m (£2.8m), while the total purse has gone up 20% from the $75m (£57.8m) awarded last year.

In comparison, the total prize money at Wimbledon this year was £53.5m, with the men's and women's singles winners getting £3m apiece.

Players who are knocked out in the first round at the US Open will get $110,000 (£82,400), which is an increase of 10%.

Earlier this year, the top 20 men's and women's players sent a letter to the four Grand Slams asking for a greater share of the revenue generated by the major tournaments.

"The US Open has made a deliberate and concerted effort to ensure double-digit percentage increases from 2024 in all rounds of all events for all players, while at the same time significantly increasing the percentage of prize money for athletes playing deep into the singles draws," said a statement from the tournament organisers.

The pot of money on offer in men's and women's doubles at the US Open this year will be $4.78m (£3.6m) - an increase of 23% from 2024.

The tournament said that "for the first time ever" the winners of the men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles would get $1m (£749,000) in prize money per team.

The US Open will also be providing $5m (£3.7m) in support for costs, including travel and expenses, for players in the main draw, while the prize money for the men's and women's qualifying tournaments will rise by 10% to $8m (£6m).

The 2025 US Open at Flushing Meadows runs from 24 August until 7 September.