ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US Open: Tournament organisers reveal record prize money for 2025 event

By BBC
Tennis Getty ImagesImage caption: Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka won the mens and womens singles titles at the 2024 US Open
THU, 07 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka won the men's and women's singles titles at the 2024 US Open

The US Open men's and women's singles winners will get $5m (£3.7m) each as part of a total pot of $90m (£67.4m) in prize money, which the tournament says is "the largest purse in tennis history".

The amount for the eventual singles champions is a 39% increase on 2024 when it was $3.6m (£2.8m), while the total purse has gone up 20% from the $75m (£57.8m) awarded last year.

In comparison, the total prize money at Wimbledon this year was £53.5m, with the men's and women's singles winners getting £3m apiece.

Players who are knocked out in the first round at the US Open will get $110,000 (£82,400), which is an increase of 10%.

Earlier this year, the top 20 men's and women's players sent a letter to the four Grand Slams asking for a greater share of the revenue generated by the major tournaments.

"The US Open has made a deliberate and concerted effort to ensure double-digit percentage increases from 2024 in all rounds of all events for all players, while at the same time significantly increasing the percentage of prize money for athletes playing deep into the singles draws," said a statement from the tournament organisers.

The pot of money on offer in men's and women's doubles at the US Open this year will be $4.78m (£3.6m) - an increase of 23% from 2024.

The tournament said that "for the first time ever" the winners of the men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles would get $1m (£749,000) in prize money per team.

The US Open will also be providing $5m (£3.7m) in support for costs, including travel and expenses, for players in the main draw, while the prize money for the men's and women's qualifying tournaments will rise by 10% to $8m (£6m).

The 2025 US Open at Flushing Meadows runs from 24 August until 7 September.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

GPCC mourns victims of military helicopter crash, offers prayers for nation GPCC mourns victims of military helicopter crash, offers prayers for nation

5 hours ago

Chief of Staff, top government delegation receive remains of Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others Chief of Staff, top government delegation receive remains of Omane Boamah, Murta...

5 hours ago

President Tinubu sends condolences to Ghana following fatal helicopter crash President Tinubu sends condolences to Ghana following fatal helicopter crash

9 hours ago

Weve lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah We've lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah

9 hours ago

NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash

9 hours ago

Dr. Mensa Otabil Mensa Otabil delivers powerful prayer for families of helicopter crash victims a...

9 hours ago

Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably

10 hours ago

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kil...

10 hours ago

Huge intellects, Im still shaking — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others "Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murta...

10 hours ago

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line