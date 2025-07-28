Bournemouth youngster Daniel Adu-Adjei expresses readiness to play for Ghana

Bournemouth striker Daniel Adu-Adjei has confirmed his readiness to represent Ghana on the international stage, despite being eligible to play for England.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Adu-Adjei reaffirmed his allegiance in a recent interview with Ghanasoccernet.

“I’d love to play for Ghana… both my parents were born and raised there.”

The promising forward marked a significant milestone by scoring his first senior goal for Bournemouth during their 3-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League Summer Series held at the MetLife Stadium in the United States.

Having joined the Cherries on their pre-season tour across America, Adu-Adjei is optimistic about a breakout season ahead.

Although he has yet to represent England at any youth or senior level, his rapid progress has drawn interest from Ghana’s football authorities, who are monitoring his development closely.

Adu-Adjei revealed that he draws inspiration from Ghanaian football legend Tony Yeboah, whose memorable moments his father frequently showed him growing up.

He also praised fellow Black Stars striker and Bournemouth teammate Antoine Semenyo for his performances on the international stage.

"How are they doing, how are they getting on with stuff, and I have seen Antoine play for them at the moment, and it’s good to see him do well with them.”

With the new season on the horizon, Adu-Adjei aims to cement his place as a regular in head coach Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth squad while keeping his international ambitions alive.