2025 AFCON Qualifiers: 24 nations confirmed for Morocco finals

The full roster of 24 nations set to compete in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is now confirmed, with Mozambique clinching the final spot after defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-1 on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated tournament, scheduled to kick off in December next year, will take place in Morocco, which qualifies automatically as the host nation.

The competition will feature a mix of perennial powerhouses and emerging teams eager to make their mark on the continental stage.

Joining Morocco are several former champions, including Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, and title holders Côte d'Ivoire.

These nations secured qualification with strong performances throughout the campaign.

Nigeria, Tunisia, and South Africa also stamped their tickets, ensuring the presence of some of the continent's most iconic teams.

The qualifiers have also marked comebacks for nations like DR Congo, Angola, and Gabon, while Botswana's return to the tournament after extended absences reflects the evolving competitiveness of African football. Sudan and Benin also earned their places on the final day of qualifying.

Last week, Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe, and Comoros secured their spots, completing a balanced line-up of regular contenders and emerging forces.

Equatorial Guinea and Uganda, known for their spirited performances in past editions, will also feature in Morocco.

For Botswana, this marks an end to a 12-year hiatus, while Tanzania and Mozambique have achieved a hard-fought entry into the finals.

The qualification process highlights the rising level of football across the continent.

With all 24 slots now filled, anticipation is building for what promises to be a memorable tournament.

The 24 countries qualified for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025