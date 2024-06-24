ModernGhana logo
Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa joins Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem FC on a two-year deal

Ghana international Doris Boaduwaa has officially signed with Israeli Women's Premier League team, Hapoel Jerusalem FC.

The 21-year-old forward has agreed to a two-year contract with Hapoel, following her departure from Serbian side Spartak Subotica at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Boaduwaa's contract will keep her in Israel until the end of the 2025/26 season.

She made a remarkable debut in Europe last season, scoring three goals in the Champions League qualifiers and playing a key role in Spartak Subotica's league campaign.

Before moving to Europe, Boaduwaa played for the Hasaacas Ladies, champions of Ghana's Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

At Hapoel, she will reunite with former Hasaacas Ladies teammate, Janet Egyir.

Expressing her enthusiasm after the deal was announced, Boaduwaa said, "I'm very excited to join Hapoel and start a new chapter in my career, with the goal of winning the championship. Looking forward to meeting you all on the field."

The club's manager, Lior Hoje, expressed his satisfaction with the signing, having monitored Boaduwaa over the past few years.

"Our scouting department has followed Doris for the last two years, and we are pleased to have a player of her caliber join us," said Hoje. "She has exceptional potential compared to the local level, and now it's up to us to work hard and prove it on the field."

Boaduwaa hopes her European experience will help Hapoel Jerusalem FC secure the Israeli Women's Premier League title next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
