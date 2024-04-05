ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.04.2024 Football News

See the newly appointed nine-member Hearts of Oak Board of Directors

See the newly appointed nine-member Hearts of Oak Board of Directors
05.04.2024 LISTEN

Hearts of Oak has announced its newly appointed nine-member board, following confirmation from shareholders during today's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Leading the board as Chairman of the Executive Board is Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, retaining his position.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, brings a wealth of experience, having served as President of the National House of Chiefs and holding significant roles in various prestigious institutions.

With a strong educational background from the University of Ghana Business School and Yale University School of Management.

Joining the board are distinguished professionals, each bringing unique expertise to the club:

  • 1. Delali Anku-Adiamah - A highly qualified professional with a background in Computational Systems Biology and extensive experience in financial analysis and technology consulting.
  • 2. Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa - A renowned medical doctor and consultant pathologist, Prof. Akosa brings decades of leadership experience in healthcare and governance roles.
  • 3. Mr Akwasi Agyeman - A seasoned professional in media, banking, and tourism, currently serving as CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, with a track record of transformative leadership.
  • 4. Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey - A strategic thinker with expertise in telecommunications policy, regulatory engagement, and corporate governance. He is the former Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited and is currently the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication.
  • 5. Mrs Ivy Heward-Mills - A former Justice of the High Court, bringing legal acumen and passion for Hearts of Oak to the board.
  • 6. Mr. Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom - A Chartered Accountant and experienced finance professional, with a background in auditing and executive leadership.
  • 7. Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe - A medical doctor, former CEO of Hearts of Oak, and Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, with extensive experience in football administration.
  • 8. Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei - A former Deputy Communications Minister and Member of Parliament, with a background in strategic management, finance, and football administration.

The new board members represent a diverse range of skills and experiences, underscoring Hearts of Oak's commitment to excellence and strategic leadership. Their collective expertise is expected to drive the club's growth and success in the upcoming seasons.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

April 5: Cedi sells at GHS13.46 to 1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank April 5: Cedi sells at GHS13.46 to $1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank

57 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Majority of Ghanaians say Akufo-Addo's stance on anti-gay bill won't affect 2024...

57 minutes ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa 'Bawumia denouncing his government’s policies a terrible campaign strategy' - Br...

57 minutes ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary Convene an IPAC meeting so we can discuss your ‘missing’ BVR kits — NDC to EC

57 minutes ago

AR: Residents eulogize Frema Opare for constant support A/R: Residents eulogize Frema Opare for constant support

59 minutes ago

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party NPP Bawumia's 'dream' to increase Ghana's gold reserve is a clever solution to the c...

1 hour ago

Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR

1 hour ago

Founder and leader of the New Force party, - Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar Dredging the sea to Kumasi means Eastern, Greater Accra regions will be gone; th...

3 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Afenyo-Markin elected 3rd Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

4 hours ago

Judicial Service to resume Court of Appeal sittings nationwide Judicial Service to resume Court of Appeal sittings nationwide

Just in....
body-container-line