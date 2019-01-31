Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Actor, Ibrahim Suleman Laments how his Wife Wears all his Boxers

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor, is so enjoying her marriage now that she is not giving her hubby, Ibrahim Suleman, freedom to his underwear.

Suleman, who is also an actor, had to share with his fans the challenges he goes through in the home as his wife has now turned his boxers to her house shorts.

In his words, “This woman has turned ALL my boxers to her house shorts sha. Worse, Toxic masculinity will now not let me do her back by using all her undergarments as house wear. It is a woman's world for real for real.”

