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'I wish the judge imposed the maximum 25-year sentence on Wontumi' — Ken Ashigbey

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines I wish the judge imposed the maximum 25-year sentence on Wontumi — Ken Ashigbey
MON, 20 JUL 2026 1

The Convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Dr. Ken Ashigbey, has said he believes Chairman Wontumi should have received the maximum custodial sentence provided under Ghana's mining laws following his conviction in the Samreboi illegal mining case.

His comments come after an High Court in Accra sentenced New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to 20 years' imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units after finding him guilty of offences relating to the unlawful assignment of mineral rights and facilitating unlicensed mining operations.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews after the sentencing on Monday, July 20, Dr. Ashigbey welcomed the outcome of the case but argued that a stiffer punishment would have sent a stronger message in the fight against illegal mining.

"I would have wished that the judge would have given the maximum sentence of 25 years and also added the maximum fine," he argued.

Dr. Ashigbey commended the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, the Attorney-General and the trial judge for their roles in securing the conviction.

He also acknowledged former Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor for first publicly raising concerns about Akonta Mining's alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

"This is just the beginning. If we are really going to deal with galamsey decisively, then we need to make sure that a lot of big men who are roaming the corridors of power and flaunting their riches are also brought to justice," he noted.

Dr. Ashigbey argued that illegal mining has devastating environmental, economic and public health consequences, including water pollution, kidney-related diseases, stillbirths and flooding.

He stressed that severe penalties are necessary because the effects of galamsey extend far beyond illegal extraction and continue to threaten lives and livelihoods across the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

A CONCERN CITIZEN | 7/20/2026 2:53:06 PM

Has galamsey stopped in Ghana? Let's stop this kind of selective justice

Comments1
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