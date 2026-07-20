Ahiagbah declares bid for NPP National First Vice Chairman, promises unity and discipline

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National First Vice Chairman of the party.

His announcement comes ahead of the NPP's National Delegates Conference scheduled for September 19, where delegates are expected to elect new national executives as part of efforts to reorganise the party following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

In a declaration of intent issued on Sunday, July 19, Ahiagbah said the NPP must renew its values, strengthen its structures and promote unity if it is to regain power in the 2028 general election.

"The New Patriotic Party faces a key moment. The 2024 election revealed that we need to reflect and move forward with renewed energy. A party stays strong not just because of its history, but by renewing its values, rebuilding its structures, and working together as a disciplined team," the statement read in part.

The NPP spokesperson said, if elected, he would work closely with the National Chairman to deepen party unity, strengthen internal structures and promote discipline, accountability and inclusion across all levels of the party.

He outlined five priorities for his tenure, including reconnecting the party with its liberal-conservative values, empowering party administration, encouraging greater member participation and building an election-ready organisation.

The aspiring National First Vice Chairman argued that strong leadership and internal cohesion would be critical to the party's chances of returning to government in 2028.

"Without discipline, we cannot achieve cohesion. Without cohesion, we cannot achieve unity. And without unity, we cannot achieve the victory Ghanaians envision for us in 2028."

Mr. Ahiagbah further appealed to delegates to support his candidacy, describing himself as a disciplined, unifying and principled leader capable of helping reposition the NPP.

He also pledged to uphold the party's founding ideals and work to make it the preferred political choice for Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the NPP spokesperson faces strong opposition from current National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye and former Spokesperson to ex-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mustapha Hamid.