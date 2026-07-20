Samreboi case: Wontumi found guilty over involvement in illegal mining

The High Court in Accra has convicted the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on charges of assigning mining rights without authorization and facilitating unlawful mining operations.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie Tay, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge.

The conviction followed the court's dismissal of an application by Wontumi's lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, seeking to defer the delivery of judgment pending the Supreme Court's determination of a related application.

Counsel had urged the trial court to postpone its ruling, but the request was rejected, allowing the court to proceed with the judgment.

Chairman Wontumi and his company, Akonta Mining Limited, were standing trial on six charges, including the assignment of mineral rights without the required prior written authorization.

Although the court has found him guilty, Justice Audrey Kocuvie Tay is yet to pronounce sentence.