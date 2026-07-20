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'A lengthy sentence could cost many young people their jobs'' — Lawyer explains intervention for Wontumi

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines A lengthy sentence could cost many young people their jobs — Lawyer explains intervention for Wontumi
MON, 20 JUL 2026

A lawyer who identified himself as a friend of the court has explained why he intervened to plead for a lighter sentence for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, after his conviction in the Samreboi illegal mining case.

His remarks came after the High Court in Accra sentenced Wontumi to 20 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units following his conviction on offences relating to the unlawful assignment of mineral rights and facilitating unlicensed mining operations.

The court ordered the custodial sentences to run concurrently, while Akonta Mining Company Limited was fined.

According to legal scholars, the kind of offence attracts a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 25 years.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings on Monday, July 20, the lawyer said his intervention was not intended to defend Wontumi's actions but to urge the court to consider the broader economic implications of a lengthy custodial sentence.

"I was of the view that the minimum sentence was okay because getting Wontumi out of the picture may affect a lot of things, especially his businesses and the number of people he employs," he said.

He explained that his plea focused on the potential impact of the sentence on employees whose livelihoods depend on Wontumi's businesses, arguing that a lengthy prison term could worsen the country's unemployment situation.

The lawyer also acknowledged that the court had found Wontumi guilty and stressed that he was not seeking to justify illegal mining or challenge the conviction during his mitigation.

"I am not in any way encouraging anybody to go into illegal mining. Mr. Wontumi has committed the offence, but my mitigation was to reduce the sentence. That's all," said the lawyer.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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