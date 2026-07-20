Pause assent to Tribunals Bill and engage stakeholders — Bawumia tells Mahama

Former Vice President and the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama not to assent to the Tribunals Bill, 2026, urging him instead to suspend the process and initiate broad national consultations.

The appeal follows Parliament's passage of the Tribunals Bill on July 16.

The legislation, introduced by Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dr. Dominic Ayine, seeks to re-establish and operationalize a modernized public tribunal system to decongest the courts, eliminate case backlogs and expedite justice delivery by activating dormant provisions under Articles 126 and 142 of the 1992 Constitution.

In a video message to the nation on Sunday, July 19, Dr. Bawumia argued that the bill could have far-reaching implications for Ghana's justice system and democratic governance, stressing that the country should not rush its implementation.

"Mr. President, do not assent to this bill. Pause and let the nation ponder and deliberate on this very important matter," he said.

Dr. Bawumia cited concerns raised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), lawyers and civil society groups, saying the legislation has generated significant public debate and deserves wider stakeholder engagement before becoming law.

He also questioned why Parliament proceeded with the bill before the publication of the report of the Constitutional Review Committee, which he said had recommended removing regional tribunals from the Constitution because their functions were already being performed by the High Court.

The former Vice President stressed that the solution to delays in the justice system lies in strengthening existing courts through increased judicial capacity, improved infrastructure and digital reforms rather than establishing what he described as a parallel justice system.

"My call is therefore simple and constructive. Withhold your assent. Convene genuine national engagement. Invite the Ghana Bar Association and other lawyers' groups, organized labour, civil society and the political parties, including my own. We will come in good faith," said the former Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia further urged President Mahama to consult the judiciary and seek the advice of the Council of State in accordance with Articles 90 and 106 of the 1992 Constitution before taking any decision on the bill.

He said reforms that reshape the country's justice architecture should be built on broad national consensus rather than parliamentary numbers alone.