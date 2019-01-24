Nollywood Filmmaker, Mo Abudu Gets New Appointment

Mother, TV Producer, Filmmaker, Talk Show Hostess, Media Entrepreneur, Mo Abudu, has built a good reputation for herself that she has constantly broken boundaries and still breaking.

Madam Mo as she is fondly called has just hit another jackpot as she has been nominated to serve on the CBN/Bankers Committee Creative Services & IT Sector Enablement Committee.

The committee is co-chaired by Mr Herbert Wigwe MD of Access Bank, and they are saddled with the task is to figure out the growth strategy, job creation, monetization and access to funding for the Nollywood industry.

According to her, “Good morning beautiful people. I have been nominated to serve on the CBN/Bankers Committee Creative Services & IT Sector Enablement Committee. Here with Mr Herbert Wigwe MD of Access Bank, co-chair of this Committee, who hosted us yesterday. Our task is to figure out the growth strategy, job creation, monetization and access to funding for our sector.”