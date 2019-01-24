Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Jan 24, 2019 | Nollywood At Large

Nollywood Filmmaker, Mo Abudu Gets New Appointment

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood Filmmaker, Mo Abudu Gets New Appointment

Mother, TV Producer, Filmmaker, Talk Show Hostess, Media Entrepreneur, Mo Abudu, has built a good reputation for herself that she has constantly broken boundaries and still breaking.

Madam Mo as she is fondly called has just hit another jackpot as she has been nominated to serve on the CBN/Bankers Committee Creative Services & IT Sector Enablement Committee.

The committee is co-chaired by Mr Herbert Wigwe MD of Access Bank, and they are saddled with the task is to figure out the growth strategy, job creation, monetization and access to funding for the Nollywood industry.

According to her, “Good morning beautiful people. I have been nominated to serve on the CBN/Bankers Committee Creative Services & IT Sector Enablement Committee. Here with Mr Herbert Wigwe MD of Access Bank, co-chair of this Committee, who hosted us yesterday. Our task is to figure out the growth strategy, job creation, monetization and access to funding for our sector.”

Nollywood At Large
Powered By Modern Ghana
Bad Scripts Comes with Good Money…Actress, Ini Edo
Nollywood Producer, Ikenna Best Pushes Wife Aside, Goes into kitchen
Nollywood Actress, Chioma Toplis Breaks Internet with Topless Photos
Actress, Mary Uche Wins Award at Nollywood Entertainment And Leadership Awards
TOP STORIES

Ahmed's Death: Afenyo-Markin Warns Against 'Finger-pointing'

3 hours ago

EOCO Looking for Fraudster to Serve 8years Jailed Term

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line