Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Jan 24, 2019 | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood Actress, Luchy Donalds a Beauty to Behold

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood Actress, Luchy Donalds a Beauty to Behold

Pretty Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds, does not make headlines like some of her colleagues but in her own little way, she is making a name for herself.

The actress is blessed with natural beauty that she does not wait for any man to appreciate her before appreciating the way her creator has moulded her.

Luchy has been flooding her timeline with stunning photos of not just beauties but blessed curves that are breath taking.

1242019111146 luchy 1

1242019111146 luchy 3

1242019111146 luchy 2

Nollywood Beauty
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo Wows in Latest Photos
Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Slays in Mini Skirt
Nollywood Actress, Sola Kosoko Pretty in African kembe Trouser
19 year old Doubra igunis crowned miss influential queen Nigeria 2018
TOP STORIES

Ahmed's Death: Afenyo-Markin Warns Against 'Finger-pointing'

3 hours ago

EOCO Looking for Fraudster to Serve 8years Jailed Term

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line